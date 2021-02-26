Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will post sales of $16.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.90 million to $16.10 million. Asure Software reported sales of $17.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year sales of $65.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.97 million to $65.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $69.53 million, with estimates ranging from $69.35 million to $69.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Asure Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.09. Asure Software has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Asure Software by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 287,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Asure Software by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 598,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 103,117 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Asure Software by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 184,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 85,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

