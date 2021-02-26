Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,775 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Atkore International Group worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Atkore International Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,690,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,152,000 after acquiring an additional 194,598 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,242,000 after buying an additional 525,654 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 848,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,287,000 after buying an additional 150,184 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the third quarter worth about $3,833,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. Atkore International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $70.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The firm had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Atkore International Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 12,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $506,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,219.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

