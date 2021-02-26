Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,837 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $9,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 52.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 25,617 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 73.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $98,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,290.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

