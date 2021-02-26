Atlas Crest Investment (OTCMKTS:ACICU) Shares Down 11.5%

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACICU)’s stock price dropped 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.09. Approximately 73,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.62.

About Atlas Crest Investment (OTCMKTS:ACICU)

There is no company description available for Atlas Crest Investment Corp.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Crest Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.