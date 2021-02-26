Atlas Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $417,653.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $417,653.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.80 or 0.00481268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00069899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00080578 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00055202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00075570 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.36 or 0.00469873 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000468 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

