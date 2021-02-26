Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Trading Up 6.8%

Atotech Ltd (NYSE:ATC)’s share price was up 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $20.29. Approximately 982,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 471,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

About Atotech (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited provides specialty electroplating solutions delivering chemistry, equipment, service, and software for various technology applications worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, primarily to the printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

