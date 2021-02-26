Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

ATVDY remained flat at $$4.14 on Friday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.