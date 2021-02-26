Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación’s (ATVDY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATVDY. Kepler Capital Markets cut Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación stock remained flat at $$4.14 during trading on Friday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

