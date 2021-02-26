Auctus Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,839.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, Auctus has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a total market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $23,839.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00053149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $340.83 or 0.00715219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00029226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00034159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00040354 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,587,535 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

