Audrey B. Tillman Sells 3,040 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AFL opened at $48.62 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 501.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 12.2% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

