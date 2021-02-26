Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $3.05. 636,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,295,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auris Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.85% of Auris Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Auris Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:EARS)

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

