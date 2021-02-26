Aurora (AOA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.61 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Aurora has a total market cap of $25.23 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aurora has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aurora Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

