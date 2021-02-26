AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.34

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.34 and traded as high as C$30.00. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$29.32, with a volume of 81,725 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$805.13 million and a PE ratio of -16.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.22.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

