Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $8.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.00. 2,483,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 147.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.50 and a 200-day moving average of $267.38. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $321.13.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.58.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

