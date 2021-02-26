Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stake Lifted by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 6.2% of Plancorp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Plancorp LLC owned 4.55% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $25,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,133 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 79,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $579,000.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $65.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,998. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $68.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.66.

