Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Trading 8.6% Higher

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) traded up 8.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.83 and last traded at $20.58. 1,111,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 617,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -203.70 and a beta of 2.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

