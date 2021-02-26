Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Bryan Alden Cox Sells 2,056 Shares

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $82,671.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $98,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AVA stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.29. 16,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,290,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,337,000 after buying an additional 327,326 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Avista by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,126,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,779,000 after acquiring an additional 266,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,278,000 after purchasing an additional 287,345 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 19.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,612,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,035,000 after acquiring an additional 260,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVA. Sidoti raised Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Avista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.