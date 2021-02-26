Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) (CVE:VIV) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) (CVE:VIV) fell 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. 254,049 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 198,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of C$34.63 million and a P/E ratio of -5.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.53.

Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) (CVE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.29 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

