AVJennings Limited (AVJ.AX) (ASX:AVJ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

AVJennings Limited (AVJ.AX) (ASX:AVJ) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.37.
About AVJennings Limited (AVJ.AX)
