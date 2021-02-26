AVJennings Limited (AVJ.AX) (ASX:AVJ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

AVJennings Limited (AVJ.AX) (ASX:AVJ) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.37.

Get AVJennings Limited (AVJ.AX) alerts:

About AVJennings Limited (AVJ.AX)

AVJennings Limited engages in the development of residential properties in Australia. It is involved in the land and apartment development, and integrated housing activities. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Hawthorn, Australia. AVJennings Limited is a subsidiary of SC Global Developments Pte.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AVJennings Limited (AVJ.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVJennings Limited (AVJ.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.