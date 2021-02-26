Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will report sales of $128.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $128.40 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $118.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $548.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $561.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $619.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $36.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12.

In related news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $874,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $370,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,995 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

