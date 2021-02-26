Axie Infinity Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.45 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $66.76 million and $13.45 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $1.58 or 0.00003295 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00055775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.05 or 0.00724622 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00031258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00035096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00060430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,182,729 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

