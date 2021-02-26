B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Sold by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,625,000 after acquiring an additional 134,511 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 86,277 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 438,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,511 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,861,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67,359 shares in the last quarter. 44.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY traded up $8.19 on Friday, hitting $67.46. 11,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,701. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.27. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.43.

In other news, insider B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Kenneth M. Young bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 141,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,106. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 133,645 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,290. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

