B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Trading Up 11.1%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) was up 11.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.93 and last traded at $65.82. Approximately 540,474 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 204,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85.

In other news, insider B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 273,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,594,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 133,645 shares of company stock worth $5,882,290. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 62.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 86,277 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 512.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 41.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,299,000. 44.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

