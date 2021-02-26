B.S.D Crown (LON:BSD) Shares Gap Up to $31.50

B.S.D Crown Ltd. (LON:BSD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.41), but opened at GBX 33 ($0.43). B.S.D Crown shares last traded at GBX 32.98 ($0.43), with a volume of 536 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 11.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.59. The firm has a market cap of £42.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07.

About B.S.D Crown (LON:BSD)

B.S.D Crown Ltd., through its subsidiaries, imports, markets, and distributes various food products to retail chains, supermarkets, wholesalers, and institutions primarily in Israel. It is also involved in the credit activities, including provision of loans to others. The company was formerly known as Emblaze Ltd.

