Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 59.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Badger Daylighting from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Badger Daylighting from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Badger Daylighting from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

BADFF traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.58. 751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.42. Badger Daylighting has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $32.94.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.