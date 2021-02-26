Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $8.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.40. 295,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,758,405. The firm has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.50 and a 200 day moving average of $173.85.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.32.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.