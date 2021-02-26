Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) was down 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.66 and last traded at $59.52. Approximately 705,637 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 332,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bally’s from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -138.42 and a beta of 2.73.

In other Bally’s news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $221,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,304 shares of company stock worth $12,469,218. 40.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000.

About Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

