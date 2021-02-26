Banano (BAN) Trading 20.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. Banano has a total market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $38,680.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $219.64 or 0.00475689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00067684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00054324 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.23 or 0.00697876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00029484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,456,442 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,742,560 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.