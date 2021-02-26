Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s (BBVA) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Banco Sabadell upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE BBVA traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.56. 230,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,084. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.86.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. Analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

