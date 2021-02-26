Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Announces Earnings Results

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%.

BAND traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.36. 1,000,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,778. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.63 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $50.89 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.21.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 2,847 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $494,808.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $14,629,156.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,430.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,466 shares of company stock valued at $42,728,248. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAND. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

