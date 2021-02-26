Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Trading Down 5%

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) traded down 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.12. 1,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 4,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF)

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Micro Businesses, Small Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Corporate, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

