Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,722,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.14% of Twilio worth $583,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth $668,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 33.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at $3,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.50.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $377.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.95 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $392.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.08. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $5,908,075.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.72, for a total value of $1,030,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,258 shares of company stock worth $92,858,634. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.