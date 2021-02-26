Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $730.65 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,514 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.05% of Chubb worth $730,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

Shares of CB stock opened at $164.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.43. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $171.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,274,139.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,503 shares of company stock worth $9,157,815. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

