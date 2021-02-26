Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,935,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,883,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.24% of PPL worth $703,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in PPL by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 672,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PPL by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 286,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 61,066 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in PPL by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 23,168 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 564,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after buying an additional 25,469 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

In related news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.