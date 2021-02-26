Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,246,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 297,569 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.93% of S&P Global worth $738,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $330.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The stock has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

