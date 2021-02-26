BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,635 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.31% of BankUnited worth $10,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 976.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the third quarter valued at about $629,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 8.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BankUnited by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 13.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $431,502.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,701 shares in the company, valued at $12,327,378.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.