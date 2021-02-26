Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GLAPF. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Glanbia to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glanbia presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Glanbia stock remained flat at $$12.40 during midday trading on Friday. Glanbia has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

