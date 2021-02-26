Baron Financial Group LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Baron Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

IJH traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.17. 263,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,874. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.60 and its 200 day moving average is $214.57. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $257.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

