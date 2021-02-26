Baron Financial Group LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.1% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

VNQ traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.97. The company had a trading volume of 396,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,828. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $96.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.33.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

