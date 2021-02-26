Baron Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 422.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000.

SUB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,712. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.06 and a 200-day moving average of $108.01. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

