Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT.L) (LON:BVT) Shares Up 1.4%

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT.L) (LON:BVT)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 72.50 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.95). 79,182 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 77,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.93).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 68.70. The firm has a market cap of £191.23 million and a P/E ratio of 26.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT.L)’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT.L)’s payout ratio is presently 2.41%.

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, and healthcare sectors.

