Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $593.62

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 593.62 ($7.76) and traded as high as GBX 695 ($9.08). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 678.20 ($8.86), with a volume of 1,841,671 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 787 ($10.28) target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 767 ($10.02) to GBX 792 ($10.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 735 ($9.60) in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Barratt Developments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 697 ($9.11).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 688.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 593.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

About Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.