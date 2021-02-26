Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Position Lifted by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $13,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,524,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,910,000 after buying an additional 1,438,605 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,122,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,669,000 after buying an additional 1,232,840 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,816,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,665,000 after buying an additional 784,203 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,570,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,768,000 after buying an additional 736,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,520,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,612,000 after buying an additional 216,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOLD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.