Basic Attention Token (BAT) Trading 12.1% Lower This Week

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001150 BTC on popular exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $788.58 million and $562.03 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00054412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.81 or 0.00696645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00029555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00033357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00059915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

BAT is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,489,288,106 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.