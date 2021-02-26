Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Raised to $1.50

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1.20 to $1.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s current price.

BTEGF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.26.

Baytex Energy stock remained flat at $$1.06 during midday trading on Friday. 1,966,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,226. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

