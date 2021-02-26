Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Increased to C$1.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

BTE has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.85 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.07.

Shares of TSE BTE traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,692,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,865. The company has a market capitalization of C$701.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.27 and a 12-month high of C$1.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 50,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$41,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,699.06.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

