Beacon (BECN) Price Reaches $0.0254 on Top Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 24% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $13,299.76 and approximately $2,026.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00018379 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004305 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 83.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000835 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000472 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

