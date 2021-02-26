Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $23.65 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.1% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $162.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.16 and its 200 day moving average is $152.20. The company has a market cap of $427.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

