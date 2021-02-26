Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 307,702 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.13% of Beazer Homes USA worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth approximately $10,786,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth $3,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 301.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 204,649 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,016,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 304,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 136,750 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $17.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $541.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.27.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sidoti began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director C Christian Winkle acquired 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $55,266.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,351.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $61,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,273.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $291,595. Company insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

