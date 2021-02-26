Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,573 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,565,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,679,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,321,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after buying an additional 572,178 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 126.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,311,000 after buying an additional 31,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,668. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.66 and a 200 day moving average of $244.32. The company has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 89.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

